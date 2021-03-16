Get Connected!
Provide your input today
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments is creating a plan to connect the region using trails. We are working with the six counties (El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba counties) and the cities in them to find where trails for wheeling, walking, biking, and scooting are missing. We want to support the many ways people want to travel in our region, whether it’s for fun, work, or errands. We need your help to understand where you want to go so we can work with cities and counties to prioritize future investment.